Free summer math challenge helps kids stay up on skills, practice

If you want your kids to stay up on their math skills this summer or maybe they need some extra practice, you can sign them up for the Summer Math Challenge.

This is a free six-week online math skills maintenance program designed for students who have just completed first grade through eighth grade.

The Lexile and Quantile Hub 2021 Challenge will support student learning at home and offers daily emails with fun activities and links to educational resources at each student’s ability level.

Parents, you can monitor your child’s progress and generate weekly badges and a certificate to celebrate accomplishments.

Sign up here: https://hub.lexile.com/summer-math-challenge