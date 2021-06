ROANOKE, VA. – The Roanoke City Police Department will buy two new police dogs in the coming months.

On Monday, the Roanoke City Council accepted a $17,000 donation from Summit Nutritionals International. The money will be used to buy two dual-purpose canines.

The city said due to new marijuana laws and health conditions, two current dogs will need to retire.

The same company donated money for two other dog purchases in 2015 and 2016.