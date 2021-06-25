Get a COVID-19 vaccine and then see a movie at Hull’s Drive-In this summer

LEXINGTON, Va. – Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines this summer.
It’s happening ahead of four different screenings in June, July, and August.
The goal is to target 12-to-17-year-old’s and those who just haven’t had time to get the vaccine.
“If they can take five minutes to walk down and get a vaccine, then sit and enjoy a movie and it didn’t disrupt their lives that would be great,” said Executive Director Lauren Summers.
Customers who get the vaccine will get a discounted ticket and free popcorn!
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be offered.
Carilion Clinic and the Central Shenandoah Health District will administer the shots.
The clinics are from 6-8 p.m.:
- Friday, June 25, ahead of a showing of “F9 - The Fast Saga”
- Friday, July 9, ahead of a showing of “Black Widow”
- Thursday, July 22, ahead of a free showing of “Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
- Thursday, August 5, ahead of a free showing of “Jurrasic World”