Get a COVID-19 vaccine and then see a movie at Hull’s Drive-In this summer

LEXINGTON, Va. – Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines this summer.

It’s happening ahead of four different screenings in June, July, and August.

The goal is to target 12-to-17-year-old’s and those who just haven’t had time to get the vaccine.

“If they can take five minutes to walk down and get a vaccine, then sit and enjoy a movie and it didn’t disrupt their lives that would be great,” said Executive Director Lauren Summers.

Customers who get the vaccine will get a discounted ticket and free popcorn!

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be offered.

Carilion Clinic and the Central Shenandoah Health District will administer the shots.

The clinics are from 6-8 p.m.: