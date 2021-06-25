WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden designates National Pulse Memorial into law, speaks on LGBTQ+ Pride Month

At 1:30 p.m., President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign HR 49, which designates the National Pulse Memorial into law.
Following that, both he and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will deliver remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
At 1:30 p.m., President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign HR 49, which designates the National Pulse Memorial into law.
Following that, both he and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will deliver remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.