Local News

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden designates National Pulse Memorial into law, speaks on LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Event scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

At 1:30 p.m., President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign HR 49, which designates the National Pulse Memorial into law.

Following that, both he and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will deliver remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

