Three Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters locked to broken down car in Roanoke County

Three MVP protesters have attached themselves to a broken down car in Bent Mountain (Credit: Appalachians Against Pipelines)

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Three Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have locked themselves to a broken down car in Roanoke County, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

The group said the demonstration is blocked access to an MVP easement, two access roads and a work yard in Bent Mountain.

One person is locked inside the car, another is sitting on a rocking chair on the trunk and a third person is sitting next to the car in a rocking chair with an arm locked to the side of it.

On the side of the car, protesters painted “Old Hills & Old Folks Resist.”