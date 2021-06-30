Three Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters locked to broken down car in Roanoke County

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Three Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have locked themselves to a broken down car in Roanoke County, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.
The group said the demonstration is blocked access to an MVP easement, two access roads and a work yard in Bent Mountain.
One person is locked inside the car, another is sitting on a rocking chair on the trunk and a third person is sitting next to the car in a rocking chair with an arm locked to the side of it.
On the side of the car, protesters painted “Old Hills & Old Folks Resist.”
