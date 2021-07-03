Partly Cloudy icon
Flying high with Balloons Over Rockbridge County

Flights began Friday and will end Saturday night

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Flying high with balloons over Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va.Balloons Over Rockbridge is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

All of the flights are booked, but you can still pay for tethered rides. Admission is free and all proceeds and donations support local charities.

“We’re going to have a lot of craft vendors, a lot of nonprofit vendors. We’ve got a lot of food trucks, food vendors with different kinds of food,” said Balloons Over Rockbridge Board Member Dawn Mays. We’re going to have the balloons of course, which is our main attraction.”

Flights began Friday and will end Saturday night with a special balloon glow after dark.

