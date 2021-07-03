Buena Vista plans weekend firework show

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – This weekend, the Buena Vista fourth of July fireworks show will light up the sky.

It will take place at Glen Maury Park and start at 9:30 p.m on Sunday. Before the lights show, there will be a concert at seven.

Joshua Elrod, a member of the Buena Vista Rotary Club, said he’s excited about the show and he’s hoping for big numbers. He added that last year it was harder for people to “pack in” and enjoy the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re hoping this year will be a little bit relaxed,” said Elrod. “There are a lot of great areas in Buena Vista where you can see the show and so if you’re at all concerned about that there’s going to be places where you can still be distanced and you’ll be able to see the fireworks.”

Tickets are $5 at the gate and kids 16 and under are free.