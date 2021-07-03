Partly Cloudy icon
Deputies searching for missing 61-year-old man in Patrick County

Authorities say he went jogging Friday morning and didn’t return

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Bruce Rubin was last seen Friday morning.
Bruce Rubin was last seen Friday morning. (Patrick County Sheriff's Office)

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning.

Authorities said they received the report of a missing man from Primland Resort in Vesta, Virginia at about 7:20 p.m. According to deputies, resort guest Bruce Rubin went jogging at 11 a.m. and never returned.

Deputies report that Rubin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has short grey hair and a beard.

First responders, volunteers and search and rescue teams from throughout the region began to search Friday evening and are continuing their search Saturday.

“We are exploring any and all potential leads at this point, and we have the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) directing the large-scale search effort,” said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Anyone with information on the individual described is urged to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office at 276-694-3161 or Primland Resort at 276- 222-3825.

