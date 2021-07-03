‘Feel good is what we’re all about:’ Rockbridge Vineyard and Brewery wants to help you unwind

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Less than 2 miles off Interstate 81, between Staunton and Lexington, you’ll discover the Rockbridge Vineyard and Brewery. Sunlight shimmers through the rows of light green leaves and an old-fashioned red barn and two large silos can be seen on the 50 acres of land.

As you walk around, you’ll see people of various backgrounds taking delight in the beautiful scenery. A place for family, friends, romance and relaxation, the family-owned winery has long served people from all over.

In 1993, Shepherd Rouse and Jane Millott-Rouse, opened the winery as husband and wife. Shepherd, affectionately known as “Shep,” said his interest in wine piqued when he went to Germany on a Fulbright Scholarship in 1976. There, he discovered what he described as the “perfect synthesis of science, art and lifestyle.”

“I wanted to have a job that had a certain amount of art, creativity, one that would let me live in the country. And, you know, commune with nature, so to speak,” explained Shep.

The Williamsburg native graduated from Washington & Lee University with a degree in geology and biology, and then later went to UC Davis to earn his master’s degree in enology, the study of wines.

While in California, Shep worked at a plethora of wineries and worked hard to learn more about the science of winemaking from various mentors. He also met Jane, of Carmel, California, who was a nurse at the time. The pair met at a wedding and “the rest is history,” said Jane.

After Shep finished his master’s degree in California, he and Jane both moved to Virginia and lived in Charlottesville for about six years before moving to Rockbridge County in 1992.

Shep said he thought the location was ideal given that it was near two busy highways. He was also fairly familiar with the land in Rockbridge County given he often hunted there when he was younger. He said the kindness of the farmers who let him hunt on their land led him to believe that the area would be a nice place to live.

“His wish was ultimately to come back to Virginia and get involved in the growing wine industry,” Jane said. “He really did want to live in Rockbridge County because he thought it was God’s given place. He loved it.”

Their mission at the time was to be a source for high-quality wine in Virginia while also giving people the chance to kick back and relax in the country.

Now, after nearly three decades of working hard to bring that goal to fruition, the well-renowned vineyard has won a myriad of awards including the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Competition and Best in Show in Town Point Competition. They also won Virginia’s Governor’s Cup two times.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Jane said. “It’s been incredible to see the quality of wine in Virginia just develop.”

They said they typically process about 130 tons of grapes a year, or 260,000 pounds, 60% of which Shep grows himself and the rest he purchases from a variety of farmers in the Commonwealth.

In October 2020, the vineyard got a new addition: a brewery. On top of the 25 different wines currently available, Rockbridge Vineyard and Brewery now has over five selections of beer available by the pint, flights or growler fills in a taproom.

Jane said she and her husband wanted to offer another alcoholic beverage so people could have variety.

“We thought it’d be a good idea to bring in something fresh, ya know, getting some young blood in here.”

Jane and Shep have even inspired their children’s career paths. Their daughter went to Washington State, got her degree in geology and then got her master’s degree in enology from UC Davis just like her dad. Now, she’s a winemaker in California. Their son also went to college but decided that he wanted to change career paths after he developed an interest in making beer.

Jane said she never imagined that her kids would want anything to do with the farm and is happy to have been an inspiration.

As a family-owned business Jane said they aim to create a “homelike place” where the atmosphere is welcoming and relaxing.

“I want people to enjoy the ambiance of a beautiful place and feel that our staff cares about them having a good time. I want them to have a good experience,” Shep said.