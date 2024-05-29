Splash pad set to open in the Town of Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – If you’re out in Pulaski this weekend enjoying the weather but find you need to cool off, don’t worry, they’ve got you covered.

Opening Friday, May 31, the town is launching their new splash pad at Cool Springs Park.

We’re told this is a way they could enhance the existing area and offer a fun water recreation option in town.

The splash pad is open for all ages, and you can even bring a pet.

“You can have the whole family and the dog out here,” said Nathan Repass, outdoor facilities coordinator for the Town of Pulaski. “Play around on the splash pad. We also wanted it so that if folks are using the field they can come over here, smack that button, run through the misters, cool off in the water a little bit, and then hop back out to the activities.”

Repass said the splash pad will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.