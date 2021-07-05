Great weather brings boom in business for Botetourt County outdoors shop

BUCHANAN, Va. – The wonderful weather from this weekend made it the perfect time to get out and enjoy the water.

Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan saw a big uptick in people.

About 200 people a day came out to enjoy the James River this weekend, coming as far as North Carolina, Norfolk and Maryland.

“We are definitely seeing people embracing the outdoors. Last year was tough with COVID a lot of extra precautions were put in place. Smaller group size. This year, as that’s kind of being lifted here, there seems like a lot more demand for outdoor recreation,” said the shop’s owner, John Mays.

While Mays has seen business steadily increase in his 16 seasons, he expects this season to be the busiest yet.