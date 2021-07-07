Danville City Council approves guidelines for medical marijuana dispensaries

DANVILLE, Va – The City of Danville has approved statewide guidelines set for medical marijuana dispensaries.

During a meeting Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved an ordinance defining medical cannabis facilities; however, the conversation among council members sparked some confusion about the state code.

“I just want to make sure folks are watching, ‘cause they are hearing a lot of comments about different things, kids and this and that and the other. That’s not what we’re voting on,” said Councilmember Lee Vogler.

“This is something new to the community, and I think the more conversation we have, the better,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said.

Medical dispensaries must have a license from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, and they can only supply it to patients who are prescribed medical cannabis by a doctor.

In the coming months, Danville plans to have more discussions regarding the start of recreational sales in 2024.