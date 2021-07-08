Chick-fil-A named top fast-food spot in the U.S. with McDonald’s ranking last

For the seventh year in a row, Chick-fil-A is the reigning champ for the highest-ranked fast-food chain in America, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

The satisfaction index is based on interviews with 19,423 randomly chosen customers between April 1, 2020, and March 29, 2021, who were asked to rank restaurants using scores out of 100.

The index was split between two different rankings: limited-service restaurants (fast-food chains) and full-service restaurants (sit-down restaurants).

Chick-fil-A earned a whopping score of 83, beating out full-service restaurants including LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse, which all have scores of 80.

Here’s a list of the top 5 limited-service restaurants from the index and how many points each received:

Ad

Chick-fil-A - 83 Domino’s - 80 KFC (Yum! Brands) - 79 Starbucks - 79 Five Guys - 78

Out of all the fast-food restaurants included in the index, McDonald’s ranked the lowest with 70 points.

Below is the full text of the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index: