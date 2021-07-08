Construction delays push back Habitat for Humanity project by weeks

ROANOKE, Va. – The work continues on the WSLS Home for Good project, but not without challenges. Supply shortages are delaying our volunteer project with Habitat for Humanity by about two months.

“All of our product, all of the delivery – everything is backed up from months and months of COVID,” said Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Daria Chicosky.

What used to take a couple of weeks has doubled or tripled in delivery times, says Chicosky. In fact, cabinets that were ordered at the beginning of June aren’t expected to arrive until the end of August.

“We don’t see 20 people on site anymore to really push these projects forward. It’s more like 5 to 10 people per day,” admitted Chicosky.

Builders say new home sales are the highest they’ve been since the mid-2000s.