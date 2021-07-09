Bedford County Schools say critical race theory is not part of Virginia’s updated curriculum

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County School Board members met Thursday night to discuss a hot-button issue within Virginia schools.

School leaders say lessons known as critical race theory is not a part of Virginia’s updated curriculum.

Rather, board members discussed the idea of what they call “culturally responsive teaching” during the meeting.

They say the new curriculum for this upcoming school year will be implemented for grades K through 12 by the Department of Education.

For example, kindergarteners will recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday, and second graders will learn that Martin Luther King Jr. “advocated.” not “worked” for social justice.

There’s also an African American history course being offered to high school students as an elective.

Teachers will be required to attend training and undergo new evaluations to have a better understanding of diversity in the classroom.