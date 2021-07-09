God’s Pit Crew preparing supplies to help with Tropical Storm Elsa aftermath

DANVILLE, Va. – Now that Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall, organizations are preparing to help with recovery efforts, including the Danville-based crisis response team, God’s Pit Crew.

The organization is known for its “blessing buckets” which they pack with 26 essential items including toiletries, food, a bible and other necessities.

The blessing buckets are then given to people who are displayed by natural disasters.

Today, volunteers were packing up trucks that are getting ready to go down South to help where and when they are needed.

“We have a warehouse loaded with supplies, life-sustaining goods, food, water, Gatorade, different things. We have our drivers ready in case something happens that way. We also have an immediate response arm that does sawyer work and heavy equipment that are ready to go to cut debris and remove trees if necessary,” said God’s Pit Crew’s Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Nuckles.

Ad

To support the victims of Tropical Storm Elsa, visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.