Roanoke construction company now owns Mill Mountain Star for a year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s famous star has a new owner!

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off the landmark to raise money for community projects and scholarships.

Lionberger Construction had the winning bid with more than $1,000.

The company received a plaque this morning at the Star.

“One of our Kiwanis members had this idea and reached out to city staff and city council. They agreed it would be a fundraiser. Nice idea so we have an agreement with the city to do this annually. And we’re looking forward to continuing this relationship,” said Michael McEvoy, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.

The company will own the star for a year.