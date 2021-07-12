VDH: Data shows that vaccinated people rarely die from COVID

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health says only 17 people who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have died of the disease in the state since January.

The Virginian Pilot reported Sunday that the new data indicates that unvaccinated Virginians make up more than 99% of this year’s COVID-related illnesses and fatalities.

It’s a fact that public health officials hope will persuade people to get their shots. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver urged more Virginians to get vaccinated in a statement on Friday.

Public health officials say vaccines will be the most effective tool at ending the pandemic.

It has killed more than 11,400 Virginians and infected at least half a million.