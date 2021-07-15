Lynchburg’s Parkview Community Missions receives 40,000-pound donation

Generous donation to help families in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg organization is receiving a major donation to help families in need.

Parkview Community Mission got 40,000 pounds of food thanks, in part, to the Buena Vista Stake of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

A truckload of nonperishable goods arrived from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Organizers say they’ll create food bags to send to schools, community centers and apartment complexes this fall.

“We’ll be able to serve over 5,000 children with the number of food items that we have to create these food bags. In each food bag, there are seven meals, so that calculates to 35,000 for these children,” said Julie Farley, director of Parkview Community Mission’s Food for Thought program.

The organization served more than 23,000 students this past school year.