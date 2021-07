ROANOKE, Va. – One person was arrested after shots were fired in downtown Roanoke early Friday morning, according to Sgt. Gill with the Roanoke City Police Department.

Officers received the report of shots fired at about 1:45 a.m.

We were told that it happened in the parking lot north of the Lux Lounge off Williamson Road and that two vehicles were hit.

Authorities report that there are no known injuries at this time and said one person was arrested at the scene.