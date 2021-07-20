Mostly Cloudy icon
First Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival debuts this week

Early Bird Special starts Wednesday, July 21

Megan Woods, Morning Reporter

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Sinkland Farms is known for its pumpkin festival in the fall, now they’re bringing a sunflower festival to the New River Valley.

The early bird special begins Wednesday, July 21.

Your ticket gets you in and a sunflower of your own.

Then, you can explore the eight acres of sunflowers that feature 20 varieties.

The three-week-long festival also includes live music, food trucks, farm animals, children’s activities, professional photo sessions and even some sunflower wine.

“We were looking at possibilities to bring families and communities together particularly after the year we just had with COVID and we thought what better way to do this than grow a patch of sunflowers...I mean who can’t smile when you see a beautiful flower like this,” said Susan Sink.

The festival goes until Sunday, Aug. 8.

To get a closer look at activities and buy your tickets, click here.

