Judge rules Confederate monument be removed from outside Roanoke County courthouse

If its not removed, court will no longer be able to be held at that location

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

SALEM, Va. – A Roanoke County judge has ordered a Confederate statue in Salem located outside the Roanoke County courthouse to be removed.

Judge Charles Dorsey ruled that the monument interferes with the administration of justice, according to the circuit court order.

He went on to say that either the court must be moved to a different location or the monument be removed from where its current location.

The monument is now on Roanoke College property and the college has offered to pay for its removal; however, the board must approve the move.

The court won’t take any formal action until January 2022.

Read Dorsey’s full order below:

