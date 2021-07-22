Lynchburg Museum celebrates grand reopening

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Friday, July 16, the Lynchburg Museum celebrated its grand reopening.

The museum, located at 901 Court St, is welcoming visitors back to learn more about the history of the Hill City.

The grand reopening also allows everyone to take in the museum’s newest exhibit, “We the Women.” It commemorates 100 years of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“We are excited to welcome people back to our museum which has been closed solidly since March 2020,” says Ted Delaney, Museum Director. “Visitors will find friendly staff ready to welcome them to the City of Lynchburg, refreshed spaces and new technology interpreting Lynchburg’s fascinating history throughout the building.”

The museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.