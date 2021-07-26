Half an acre burns in landfill fire in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to put out a fire at a landfill in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Authorities said that the fire started around 5 a.m. and as of 6:40 a.m., about half an acre was involved in the fire and there was a considerable amount of smoke. The bulk of the fire is now out and contained, so the fire department has turned over operations to the landfill, according to the county’s emergency manager.

While the fire is no longer burning, residents have been told to be aware of smoke in case they have respiratory issues.

Until the fire is out, officials said smoke will be visible near Cloyds Mountain.

