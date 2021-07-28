First medical marijuana dispensary coming to Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. – The first medical marijuana dispensary in the Roanoke valley held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday.

RISE Salem is set to open on West Main Street, and patients who qualify will be able to talk to pharmacists in the store about which products will best benefit their health.

Organizers say right now, the closest dispensaries are in Richmond or Abington, but this one will increase access for patients.

“It’s horrible to see patients on opioids and benzos and still not getting the relief that they need and then we can start to start a patient on cannabis and watch their progress. and it’s, it’s life-changing for them,” said Pharmacist Michael Johnson.

The shop is set to open in the near future.