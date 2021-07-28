Radford schools leaving mask policy up to community with new survey

RADFORD, Va. – Should students be required to wear masks this fall? In Radford, the answer to that question won’t be decided by school leaders.

Radford City Public Schools is leaving its fall mask policy up to its community.

Rather than decide one themselves, Superintendent Robert Graham said his team wants the community to decide.

Click here to take the survey, which Graham said will start by asking which school your child attends.

Then, it will ask things like, “if masks were required, would you do in-person or virtual? If masks were not required, what would you do?”

“We wanted to just really receive their feedback on how they felt about mask-wearing,” said Graham. “I know how I feel and I know how most of our staff feels, but really wanted to see how our community felt about it.”

Survey submissions end July 30.

The first group of students returns to the classroom on August 16.