Randolph College requiring face masks indoors for students, staff despite COVID-19 vaccination status

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Randolph College is taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic as students and staff begin to return to campus ahead of the fall semester.

After lifting the college’s indoor face mask requirement several months ago, officials announced Monday that they are returning to their original policy.

Starting Tuesday, students, staff and faculty members are required to wear a face mask indoors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“I also realize that it is a decision that will be disappointing to many. However, it is a decision that we feel is necessary,” wrote Randolph College President Brad Batemen in a statement addressed to the campus community. “It will take all of us working together to keep our community safe and healthy—not to mention ensuring that our students, faculty, and staff are able to have the in-person experiences that make a Randolph education so special.”

In the statement, Bateman mentioned how the Lynchburg community is considered a high-risk location by the CDC. He also stated that the delta variant is “troublesome, especially in close, residential areas like colleges and universities.”

With this policy, students will be required to wear a mask in all public and communal spaces including classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, laundry rooms, lounges, kitchens and more. Masks will not be required in their own rooms.

The announcement was made as students are beginning to return to campus for the fall semester.

To read the full statement, click here.