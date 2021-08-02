Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Salvation Army of Lynchburg shuts shelter for renovations

Leaders say the residents were relocated to other agencies

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Lynchburg Salvation Army closing its shelter due to renovations

LYNCBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is shutting down its shelter due to renovations.

The organization is closing the Center of Hope facility, which leaders say hasn’t been upgraded since it opened in 2008.

Leaders relocated 21 residents.

“We work with all the agencies, and most of the residents we relocated to other agencies. We’re grateful that not one single resident was displaced into the streets,” said Major Caleb Prieto, commanding officer of Lynchburg’s Salvation Army.

Prieto expects the renovations to be complete by October 1.

In the meantime, they’re using the building next door to continue their food pantry, daily food program and families services.

