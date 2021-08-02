Partly Cloudy icon
Sen. Lindsey Graham test positive for COVID-19, credits vaccination for mild symptoms

‘I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.’

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves the chamber as the Senate advances to formally begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a process that could take several days, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves the chamber as the Senate advances to formally begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan, a process that could take several days, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A United States senator is the latest breakthrough COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who received the vaccine, said that he feels like he has a sinus infection and credited the shot for his mild symptoms.

The Republican senator from South Carolina now plans to quarantine for 10 days.

