Sen. Lindsey Graham test positive for COVID-19, credits vaccination for mild symptoms

A United States senator is the latest breakthrough COVID-19 case.
On Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Graham, who received the vaccine, said that he feels like he has a sinus infection and credited the shot for his mild symptoms.
I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021
I will be quarantining for ten days.
I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.
My symptoms would be far worse.
The Republican senator from South Carolina now plans to quarantine for 10 days.