Additional vaccines your child needs before school starts

As students prepare to return to school this year, the Virginia Department of Health says there are additional vaccines some students will need to get.

This year, rising kindergarteners will need a Hepatitis-A vaccine

Rising 7th graders will need to get a Meningococcal and HPV vaccine

Rising 12th graders are required to get a Meningococcal vaccine as well

In addition to the required vaccines, the health department also recommends children 12-years-old and older get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have all types of opportunities in the community and the health department,” said Jerryann West of the Virginia Department of Health. “All parents need to do is call your health department and find out where best to go.”

The Roanoke-Alleghany Health District is holding several immunization clinics.