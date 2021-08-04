Get your pup vaccinated against parvo with Angels of Assisi in Roanoke this Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is hosting an emergency parvovirus vaccine clinic in response to an uptick in cases in the Roanoke Valley.

During a typical week, Angels of Assisi officials say they test maybe one dog for the virus. Recently, they’ve been testing 5-10 days a day.

The parvo clinic is Friday, August 6 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. in Washington Park’s upper level. The vaccine is $5.

Recently, we have seen an increase in the number of both puppies and adult dogs contracting the parvovirus. Parvovirus... Posted by Angels of Assisi on Monday, August 2, 2021

The pet food pantry will be available for pet owners needing assistance in feeding their pets.