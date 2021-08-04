Lynchburg City Schools will continue mask mandate into new academic year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools will continue to mandate masks.

The school board voted 7-2 Tuesday, requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors — regardless of age or vaccination status — for at least the start of the upcoming school year, which begins August 11th.

Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent of LCS, said the decision is out of precaution whether you’re vaccinated or not.

“What does taking my mask off and being around a child, and possibly reading to a kindergarten classroom, what risk might I be causing? And it’s the might that has me worried,” said Dr. Edwards.

Leaders say they could revisit the policy in the near future, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the Hill City.