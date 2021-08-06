West Virginia kayaker found dead along New River in Giles County, authorities say

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating what led up to the death of a West Virginia man who was kayaking along the New River in Giles County, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.

His body was found about 0.75 miles down the river from the kayak on Friday; however, authorities said he was wearing his personal flotation device.

Another boater along the river called the incident in.

It is believed that he launched this morning.

Authorities are working to notify the man’s family.