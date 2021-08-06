Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

West Virginia kayaker found dead along New River in Giles County, authorities say

His body was found nearly a mile down the river from the kayak

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Giles County
West Virginia kayaker found dead along New River in Giles County, authorities say (WSLS 10)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating what led up to the death of a West Virginia man who was kayaking along the New River in Giles County, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.

His body was found about 0.75 miles down the river from the kayak on Friday; however, authorities said he was wearing his personal flotation device.

Another boater along the river called the incident in.

It is believed that he launched this morning.

Authorities are working to notify the man’s family.

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

