Police investigating after man arrives at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.

At about 11:45 p.m., authorities received a call about a man who had been shot and had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who was being treated for what appeared to be serious injuries.

At this time, authorities have been unable to confirm where the shooting took place. Additionally, police say they have not yet determined what may have led up to the incident due to the “victim’s lack of cooperation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.