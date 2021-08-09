Old Dominion frontman returns home to Botetourt County for 10th annual Nashville Night

BUCHANAN, Va. – An Old Dominion fan favorite is back!

The 10th annual evening of music led by Old Dominion frontman, Matthew Ramsey, is scheduled for Sunday, September 19 at James River High School in Buchanan.

Ramsey came up with the idea a decade ago to give back to his hometown at his alma mater.

The singer will be joined by other popular Nashville songwriters.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Ramsey Foundation helping to provide resources to Southwest Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at the Main Street Library in Buchanan from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If tickets have not sold out after Saturday, they’ll be sold online here.

Floor seats are $50 a piece and bleacher seats are $25.

If the event is canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers said refunds will be given.