Pride flags stolen, replaced with Confederate flags at Virginia Tech’s Wesley Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – More flags have been stolen from Virginia Tech’s religious organizations.

Wesley, a Methodist campus ministry, says pride flags were torn down outside their building and replaced with Confederate flags early Friday morning.

The group issued a statement about the incident on Saturday, saying the pride flags that have been flying high at the Wesley center for the past four years have been replaced with “hateful Confederate flags.”

“As always, we strive to make Wesley a safe and affirming place for all people. This hate crime goes against all that we believe, and we want our LGBTQ+ community to know that we will always love, support, and embrace you with open arms,” officials wrote in the statement posted to Facebook.

Early this morning, Friday August 7th, our pride flags were torn from where they have flown for years. This has been an... Posted by Wesley at Virginia Tech on Saturday, August 7, 2021

They’re asking anyone with information to reach out to the Blacksburg Police Department.

This has been an ongoing issue at the university. Back in May, when conflict between Israel and Palestine was at an all-time high, flags from Middle East countries were stolen from the school’s Jewish organization.