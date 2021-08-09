Roanoke nonprofit installs lockers to help the homeless community

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke non-profit is helping protect the property of those without a place to call home.

Eighteen lockers now stand under an awning on the side of The Least of These building on Luck Avenue.

On the side of The Least of These Ministries building on Luck Avenue are 18 lockers for the homeless to store their belongings. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

For the past week, people have been able to sign out a lock from the organization and store their clothes, bedding, IDs and more in the lockers.

The Least of These Ministries Founder Dawn Sandoval said this could also play a big role when unsheltered people are on the hunt for a job.

“It’s very difficult to secure a job when you bring everything you own to an interview,” she said. “People are less likely to hire you if they know you are getting up from the streets and coming to work.”

The non-profit will monitor the lockers to determine if they will add more in the future.