Clear icon
80º
wsls logo

Local News

Ten Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters lock themselves to equipment, other blockades in Montgomery County

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Mountain Valley Pipeline, Montgomery County, New River Valley
Ten MVP protesters lock themselves to equipment and other blockades
Ten MVP protesters lock themselves to equipment and other blockades (Appalachians Against Pipelines)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Ten protesters have locked themselves to construction equipment and other blockades in an effort to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County, according to the group Appalachians Against Pipelines.

One of the blockades that protesters are using is a wooden candy darter and another is a wooden yellow finch. Both animals are native species threatened by the pipeline, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

There are banners on-site that read “STOP the Mountain Valley Pipeline” and “Defend the Sacred.”

Dozens of pipeline fighters and water protectors are taking action this morning in Elliston, VA to STOP THE MOUNTAIN...

Posted by Appalachians Against Pipelines on Monday, August 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email