Ten Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters lock themselves to equipment, other blockades in Montgomery County

Ten MVP protesters lock themselves to equipment and other blockades

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Ten protesters have locked themselves to construction equipment and other blockades in an effort to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County, according to the group Appalachians Against Pipelines.

One of the blockades that protesters are using is a wooden candy darter and another is a wooden yellow finch. Both animals are native species threatened by the pipeline, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

There are banners on-site that read “STOP the Mountain Valley Pipeline” and “Defend the Sacred.”