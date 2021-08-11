Police warn about counterfeit bills circulating in Pulaski

Police say this is a picture of the counterfeit $100 bills that are circulating around town.

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is urging residents, business owners especially, to keep an eye out for counterfeit money.

Police said they have received 10 reports of fake money in the area as fake $100 bills continue to circulate in Pulaski. Even though the bills may look realistic, officers say the bills aren’t detected by the markers.

Instead, authorities say people should look at the serial number.

Additionally, people are also attempting to use bills with the words ‘COPY MONEY,’ ‘MOTION PICTURE USE’ or red Chinese lettering stamped on them.

“Please pay close attention to the bills you receive. If you receive any of these bills, please take note of the suspect’s description, vehicle, etc. and call us.,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The department also provided a video that provides tips on how to spot a counterfeit bill:

Anyone with information regarding who is making or sending out the counterfeit money is asked to call LT. S. Grim at 540-994-8669 or our anonymous tip line at 540-994-8625.