Roanoke families beat the near-record heat as temperatures climb to the hottest Virginia has seen all summer

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking at near-record heat Thursday, families were on the hunt for shade and water to cool down.

Seven-year-old Blair could feel the beads of sweat rolling down her neck as her family rode their bikes along the greenway.

But Blair’s father, Jonathan Wagner, made sure hydration was the main priority on this “scorcher” of a day.

“We have the water back here in the basket,” he said. “We are staying hydrated out there. We might treat ourselves to some ice cream when we’re done.”

While ice cream is one way to cool down, starting Friday the Salvation Army will also be opening the community center for people to keep cool off. The AC will blast in the back as the center can hold up to 20 people.

“It’s very beneficial,” Salvation Army After Care Manager Phillip Priest said. “A lot of people think it’s just for the homeless, but there are a lot of people that may not have air conditioning in the house.”

Ad

Volunteers will keep cold bottles of water on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Miles away, others decided to take a dive at Washington Park Pool.

Eleven-year-old Julian Melendez and 10-year-old Antonio Marchese said “it’s been hot all summer” as they come to the pool to swim twice a week.

But our 10 News Meteorologist Chris Michaels said this summer is actually not the worst.

“So, I think as a whole 2019 was hotter than this year, but as far as right now, this is some of the hottest weather we’ve seen all summer.”