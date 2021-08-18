Lynchburg men with family in Haiti hope to help those affected by the earthquake

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Recovery efforts continue in Haiti following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, where at least 1,900 people are dead, and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

The tremor that shook the island’s southern peninsula hits home for 33-year-old Jack Edma.

The Lynchburg resident has family in the epicenter.

“They’re okay. They have their lives. That’s the most important thing. But there’s going to be a really long rebuilding process,” said Edma.

His friend and fellow Lynchburg resident, Junior Lenis, says he has friends in the region.

“[My friend there] told me he was okay, but some of his family members lost their houses and stuff, and it was pretty devastating,” said Lenis.

Edma says the earthquake also destroyed a nearby orphanage that housed 32 children.

“Luckily the kids were safe, but the house is pretty much damaged. The kids have been displaced and are now living in the tents, and they’re in dire need,” said Edma.

The Liberty University graduates want to fill that need.

They say they used to send monthly shipments of building materials, clothing and other supplies to Haiti, through funding from their real estate business and partnering with organizations and ministries.

They’re currently storing supplies in a warehouse in Lynchburg because COVID-19 impacted the efforts.

Edma says he had plans to fly to Haiti next month. Now, he’s determined to help from afar.

“I do want to continue that love for people, sharing that love of God with people, and really sharing that message of hope in the midst of chaos,” said Edma.

You can donate by calling 434-535-6190 or at P.O. Box 196 Lynchburg, VA 24505.