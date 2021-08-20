City of Lynchburg hosts job fair to help hiring shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Labor Department says the number of people getting unemployment benefits fell for a fourth consecutive week -- marking a pandemic low.

It’s the latest sign that the job market is rebounding, and leaders in Lynchburg want you to know there are dozens of city positions available.

Organizers hosted a job fair Thursday at the Jubilee Family Development Center.

The agencies ranged from the police and fire departments to water resources and parks and rec. “We have actually upped the pay on several of those positions, so people can get paid more. Also, the retirement is pretty good working for the city. Great health benefits, as well. So, I think it will be a great opportunity for a person to start a career or continue their career,” said Jerry Gibson, the family futures coordinator for the City of Lynchburg.

They also offered on-the-spot job screening, as well as interview coaching, education options, and giveaways during the event.