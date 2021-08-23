Bedford County schools offering accommodations for those not wanting to wear a mask for medical reasons

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools are presenting parents with options if they’re seeking medical exemptions for their children to wear masks.

In a letter from the superintendent’s office dated August 20, school leaders said the current executive order does not prohibit schools from requiring documentation for medical accommodations.

Letter sent out by Bedford County Public Schools (WSLS 10)

Anyone seeking a medical accommodation against the mask mandate must complete and submit a form by Friday, August 27.

When 10 News reached out to the school division about the letters, here is the response we received:

“Bedford County Public Schools continues to reinforce and adhere to guidelines set forth in the latest Executive Order from the State Health Commissioner. Friday’s letter to parents regarding Options for Medical Accommodation continues our adherence efforts to this Executive Order which includes a provision that reasonable accommodations be considered for individuals unable to wear a mask: “Any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school may request a reasonable accommodation….Adaptations and alternatives for individuals with health conditions or disabilities should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one.”