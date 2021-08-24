Clear the Shelters: How you can help the 2021 adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear The Shelters is officially underway from now until Sept. 19. This is a nationwide pet adoption campaign to help animals find their forever home.

In Southwest Virginia, plenty of shelters are participating, including the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Julie Rickmond, marketing and communications director, says last year’s event was extremely successful.

“Last year we had about 100 animals adopted during this month, so we are thrilled to be participating again,” said Rickmond.

Staff at these shelters always encourage people who are looking for a pet, to consider adoption.

If adoption is not possible for you and your family, there are still ways you can help. You can donate money online to the different shelters participating or you can foster an animal. Rickmond says, “With fostering we provide all the necessary essentials that you need. We provide food and vet care. You just open your house or your home to a pet in need.”

This year marks the 7th annual “Clear the Shelters” and since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half-million pets finding new homes.