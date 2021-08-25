Health leaders explain why Johnson and Johnson vaccine data is behind others

ROANOKE, Va. – Newly released data shows Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients could be next in line for a booster shot.

The company says a study found a booster six to eight months after the initial shot yields a significant antibody increase. In fact, the data shows the antibody count may be even higher than after the one-dose vaccine is initially given.

As discussions and conversations continue, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District, said J&J vaccine recipients have called questioning whether or not they will need a booster.

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will soon be rolled out for those immunocompromised. Data has also been released that booster shots may be needed for everyone after about eight months.

If it seems like data from the aforementioned vaccines are ahead of J&J, it is because it is.

“Pfizer, we have administered over 200 million doses across the country, which means we have a lot more evidence about that. It just got FDA-approved. We just had the third dose vaccine recommendations for people who are immunocompromised. It’s going to take a little bit longer with Johnson and Johnson,” explains Dr. Morrow.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 205 million Pfizer vaccine doses have been administered; 143 million Moderna vaccines have been administered; just over 14 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered.