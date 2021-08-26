Tyson Foods manufacturing facility coming to Danville-Pittsylvania County, creating more than 375 new jobs

FILE - In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

DANVILLE-PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Tyson Foods is bringing more than 375 jobs to Danville-Pittsylvania County!

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement on Thursday, stating that the major food company will build a 325,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility and plans to buy 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken within the next three years.

The facility will be built in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County and will cost Tyson Foods $300 million.

The new facility will be used primarily for the production of premium quality, fully cooked Tyson brand, which includes Any’tizer® Snacks and Chicken Nuggets.

“When corporate partners reinvest in the Commonwealth, it is a strong endorsement of the many attributes that make Virginia the best state for business,” said Northam.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said he looks forward to bringing the company to Danville-Pittsylvania.

“Tyson Foods is a national household brand, and its newest production facility will enable the company to tap into Southern Virginia’s skilled workforce and cost-effective access to major U.S. markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Tyson has a long history of contributing to the Commonwealth’s robust and diverse manufacturing sector, and we look forward to supporting the company’s growth in Danville-Pittsylvania County.”