Water line break causing water outage in parts of Pulaski

At 5 a.m., officials say repairs may take two or more hours

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

PULASKI, Va. – Several residents in parts of Pulaski are without water or have low water pressure due to a water line break, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Authorities report that a water line break near the train station on South Washington Avenue has caused a water outage in the south and east side of Pulaski. We were told that other localities might have low water pressure.

At 5 a.m., crews said they were on the scene working to fix the break and said repairs may take two or more hours. At this time, there haven’t been any further updates.

Once the repair is complete, we will update this article accordingly.

