Floyd County record store home to world’s largest collection of bluegrass, old time recordings

John Carlin, Anchor

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Did you know that a local record store is home to the world’s largest selection of bluegrass and old-time recordings?

The County Sales record store holds the coveted title, and the shop has thousands of CDs and records to choose from — you can even find a selection of local artists.

The business is run by musicians who are happy to offer guidance.

“You know they can come in and say, ‘I want something with a banjo in it,’ so we’ll often point them to the local music because there is so much great music in southwest Virginia,” said Ashlee Watkins, a sales associate at the County Sales record store.

It’s also been in the community for over 50 years and counting.

