Floyd County woodworking business repurposes discarded lumber into high-end furniture

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Many locally owned businesses in Floyd County have a unique niche like music, history or artistry — like St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill.

Owner, Bill St. Pierre has enjoyed woodworking since he was a child. It wasn’t until 2015 he turned his hobby into a full-time job. The business located in Floyd County takes in trees that have been torn down because of construction projects and repurpose them to create high-end furniture. They also do personalized projects using trees with sentimental value.

“Some of these trees that we take and process, they are special trees. You don’t want to mess it up,” said Bill St. Pierre, owner of St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill. “Their grandfather planted it, or it’s been on their family farm for 200 years so when we get that, it’s an honor for me and the woodworkers to know what they are about to do.”

You can find St. Pierre’s work around Floyd and southwest Virginia, in places like the Floyd Country Store, Roanoke Country Club and Radford University.