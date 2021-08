Roanoke City Police say one person is injured after a shooting at Good Times Tavern around midnight Saturday.

Roanoke City – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight Saturday at Good Times Tavern on Williamson Rd.

According to officials, one victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Right now, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

They say the incident happened on the patio of the of the bar.

At this time no suspect is in custody.

10 News has a crew on scene and are working to get more information.